KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,500 DN 600
KIA CORP. 84,000 DN 200
SK hynix 110,500 DN 1,500
Youngpoong 659,000 DN 25,000
HyundaiEng&Const 49,150 DN 1,050
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,500 DN 1,500
SamsungF&MIns 220,000 DN 9,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,250 DN 600
Kogas 39,650 DN 650
Hanwha 32,050 UP 50
DB HiTek 67,400 UP 1,400
CJ 89,700 DN 2,000
LX INT 25,350 DN 1,550
DongkukStlMill 16,050 DN 650
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,070 DN 270
SKC 169,500 DN 500
GS Retail 32,900 DN 100
Ottogi 460,500 DN 10,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 762,000 UP 2,000
KPIC 180,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,120 DN 200
IlyangPharm 30,050 DN 600
SamsungElec 70,700 DN 600
POSCO 276,000 DN 7,500
NHIS 13,100 DN 200
DongwonInd 221,500 DN 5,500
SK Discovery 48,700 DN 400
LS 55,000 DN 2,500
GC Corp 232,500 DN 9,500
GS E&C 40,350 DN 1,250
MERITZ SECU 5,230 DN 40
HtlShilla 80,400 DN 800
F&F Holdings 43,200 DN 1,500
Hanmi Science 55,900 DN 2,000
SamsungElecMech 167,500 UP 500
Hanssem 88,000 UP 1,200
KSOE 98,600 DN 2,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,550 DN 950
OCI 116,500 DN 3,500
LS ELECTRIC 57,000 DN 1,600
