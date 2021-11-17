KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KorZinc 493,500 DN 11,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,730 DN 40
HyundaiMipoDock 73,100 DN 700
LG Innotek 271,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 211,500 DN 4,500
IS DONGSEO 44,600 DN 950
HMM 25,850 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 78,000 UP 400
KumhoPetrochem 162,500 DN 5,000
Mobis 241,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,800 UP 800
S-1 81,900 DN 900
S-Oil 90,400 DN 4,000
ZINUS 94,700 UP 2,200
Hanchem 301,000 DN 7,000
DWS 49,650 DN 450
SKTelecom 309,500 0
SNT MOTIV 47,800 DN 1,800
HyundaiElev 46,550 DN 1,050
SAMSUNG SDS 155,000 DN 4,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 30,300 DN 400
KUMHOTIRE 4,590 DN 385
Hanon Systems 13,750 DN 50
SK 254,500 UP 3,500
ShinpoongPharm 45,950 DN 1,450
Handsome 37,350 DN 2,200
Asiana Airlines 20,500 DN 900
COWAY 76,400 DN 2,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 101,000 DN 1,500
IBK 11,050 DN 150
KEPCO 22,400 DN 400
KG DONGBU STL 10,850 DN 250
SamsungSecu 47,800 DN 900
KT 30,600 DN 500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL153500 DN4000
LOTTE TOUR 17,950 DN 550
SamsungEng 22,250 DN 650
LG Uplus 14,050 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,900 DN 1,100
PanOcean 5,500 DN 200
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
(LEAD) With 4-hit postseason game, Fernandez epitomizes Bears' ruthless efficiency
(LEAD) S. Korean economy to grow 3 pct next year on robust private spending: KDI
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
Tourists arrive in S. Korea from Singapore on 'travel bubble' agreement
Coach wants S. Korea to 'dominate' World Cup qualifier vs. Iraq
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases spike to second-largest figure of 3,187
S. Korea to review local production of Novavax vaccine