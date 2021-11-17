KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG C&T 112,000 DN 2,500
KT&G 84,300 DN 500
CheilWorldwide 23,100 DN 400
KEPCO KPS 45,250 UP 550
DHICO 25,400 DN 300
Doosanfc 52,000 DN 1,200
LG Display 21,700 UP 1,050
SAMSUNG CARD 34,300 UP 100
Kangwonland 25,600 DN 550
NAVER 401,000 DN 4,500
Kakao 125,000 DN 2,500
DONGSUH 34,400 DN 50
NCsoft 725,000 UP 20,000
KIWOOM 108,000 DN 2,500
DSME 26,000 DN 350
HDSINFRA 8,060 DN 40
DWEC 6,080 DN 150
DongwonF&B 196,500 DN 4,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 66,200 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,150 DN 700
LGELECTRONICS 123,000 DN 1,000
Celltrion 219,000 DN 10,000
Huchems 23,200 DN 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 141,000 DN 4,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,700 DN 900
KIH 87,200 DN 2,500
LOTTE Himart 26,100 DN 400
GS 41,250 DN 900
CJ CGV 27,500 DN 550
LIG Nex1 57,800 UP 7,850
Fila Holdings 38,000 UP 50
LGH&H 1,198,000 DN 21,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 159,000 DN 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,700 DN 1,150
HANWHA LIFE 3,290 DN 85
LGCHEM 769,000 DN 8,000
POONGSAN 31,600 DN 800
KBFinancialGroup 55,900 DN 1,000
Hansae 24,600 DN 1,000
LX HAUSYS 62,900 DN 2,300
