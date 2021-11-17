KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 62,800 DN 2,200
GKL 14,250 DN 400
FOOSUNG 24,750 UP 200
KOLON IND 78,200 DN 2,000
HanmiPharm 268,000 DN 6,000
SK Innovation 222,500 DN 6,500
AMOREPACIFIC 182,000 DN 3,000
BNK Financial Group 8,510 DN 140
emart 160,500 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY414 00 DN1050
KOLMAR KOREA 41,500 DN 700
HANJINKAL 55,800 DN 1,800
DoubleUGames 64,900 DN 3,100
CUCKOO 19,200 DN 400
COSMAX 101,500 DN 3,000
MANDO 61,000 UP 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 850,000 DN 22,000
INNOCEAN 58,600 DN 900
Doosan Bobcat 41,200 DN 2,100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,400 DN 350
Netmarble 132,000 DN 3,000
KRAFTON 567,000 UP 20,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S59000 DN1300
ORION 108,500 UP 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,800 UP 150
BGF Retail 156,000 DN 7,000
SKCHEM 147,500 DN 3,000
HDC-OP 23,350 DN 550
HYOSUNG TNC 553,000 UP 4,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 646,000 DN 1,000
SKBS 235,000 DN 10,000
WooriFinancialGroup 13,400 DN 150
KakaoBank 63,100 UP 600
HYBE 414,000 0
SK ie technology 167,500 DN 2,000
DL E&C 124,000 DN 3,500
LX HOLDINGS 8,950 DN 190
DB INSURANCE 56,700 DN 3,100
KEPCO E&C 112,000 UP 8,500
Youngone Corp 45,650 DN 1,050
(END)
-
