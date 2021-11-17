S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 17, 2021
All News 16:30 November 17, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.298 1.305 -0.7
2-year TB 1.787 1.784 +0.3
3-year TB 1.974 1.963 +1.1
10-year TB 2.359 2.333 +2.6
2-year MSB 1.809 1.805 +0.4
3-year CB (AA-) 2.517 2.505 +1.2
91-day CD 1.150 1.150 0.0
(END)
