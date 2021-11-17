Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's ambassador to ASEAN to quit soon

All News 17:10 November 17, 2021

JAKARTA, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) said Wednesday he has decided to step down from his post following a 2 1/2 year stint, a move that comes amid rumors that he plans to help Lee Jae-myung, presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party.

"I think I have done the best that I can for South Korea-ASEAN relations and the New Southern Policy," Lim Sung-nam said.

He stopped short of providing details, including his future plan. There have been rumors that Lim, a veteran diplomat who served as Seoul's ambassador to Britain and vice foreign minister, may join Lee's camp, with the election around four months away.

Ambassador Lim Sung-nam, in a file photo provided by the Mission of the Republic of Korea to ASEAN (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

