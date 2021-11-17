Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases spike to second-largest figure of 3,187
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases spiked to surpass the 3,000 mark Wednesday, just shy of an all-time high, health authorities said, deepening concerns over medical capacity amid the continued surge in critical cases.
The country reported 3,187 new COVID-19 cases, including 3,163 local infections, raising the total caseload to 402,775, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
(2nd LD) S. Korea to cut dosage interval for COVID-19 booster shots for senior citizens
SEOUL -- South Korea decided to cut the dosage interval between primary vaccination and COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for senior citizens and others in high-risk facilities in a move to curb breakthrough infections and serious cases, health authorities said Wednesday.
Booster shots for people aged 60 or older can be administered four months after they received their last dose, while those in their 50s can get extra jabs five months after their primary COVID-19 vaccination, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
(2nd LD) UAE to purchase S. Korean M-SAM missiles in US$3.5 bln deal
SEOUL -- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has said it plans to purchase South Korean-made mid-range surface-to-air missiles in a deal likely to reach US$3.5 billion.
The UAE's Ministry of Defense tweeted Tuesday that it plans to acquire the missile, known as M-SAM. It did not elaborate further.
(LEAD) Prosecutors raid home, office of ex-lawmaker embroiled in development scandal
SEOUL -- Prosecutors on Wednesday raided the home and the office of a former opposition lawmaker accused of taking millions of dollars from an asset firm at the center of a massive corruption scandal in the name of severance pay for his son.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office sent a team of investigators earlier to search the home and office of Kwak Sang-do, formerly affiliated with the main opposition People Power Party.
(LEAD) 6 in 10 S. Koreans pessimistic about chance to climb social ladder: survey
SEOUL -- Six in 10 South Koreans believe they cannot move up the social ladder even though they have a chance for better education and jobs, a survey showed Wednesday.
The biennial poll released by Statistics Korea showed that 60.6 percent of the surveyed think there is a low possibility that their social and economic status will improve.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks dip over 1 pct amid inflation worries
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks retreated more than 1 percent Wednesday, as strong U.S. economic data raised concerns about an earlier than expected rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve amid rising inflation. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 34.79 points, or 1.16 percent, to close at 2,962.42 points.
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
(LEAD) With 4-hit postseason game, Fernandez epitomizes Bears' ruthless efficiency
(LEAD) S. Korean economy to grow 3 pct next year on robust private spending: KDI
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
Coach wants S. Korea to 'dominate' World Cup qualifier vs. Iraq
S. Korea to review local production of Novavax vaccine
Mandatory virus tests for foreign children raises concerns over xenophobia