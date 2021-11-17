Moon sends good luck message to students sitting college entrance exam
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday sent a message of good luck to about half a million high-school seniors and graduates on the eve of the annual college entrance examination.
"I hope all your dreams will come true as you go over a mountain," Moon wrote in the message posted on social media, a day before some 509,800 high school seniors and graduates take the College Scholastic Ability Test that is seen as crucial for their future careers.
Like last year, the exam will be administered under strict containment measures.
Moon said the government will do its best to help enable the safe administration of the exam.
Moon also hailed the high-school seniors and graduates for overcoming both "the difficulties of study and containment."
"I'm very proud that all of you overcome the difficulties that are endured by only the coronavirus generation," Moon said.
