Naver nominates Choi Soo-yeon as new CEO
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's leading internet portal operator Naver Corp. said Wednesday it has nominated a 40-year-old global business expert as its new CEO.
Choi Soo-yeon, with law degrees from both South Korea and the United States, has been touted for her expertise in global business strategy.
Choi will also head the tech giant's new task force that will be in charge of restructuring the organization that will focus more on global business.
She holds a bachelor's degree from Seoul National University, and graduated from both Yonsei University Law School and Harvard Law School.
Choi will replace current CEO Han Seong-sook following the firm's general stockholders' meeting slated for next March.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
(LEAD) With 4-hit postseason game, Fernandez epitomizes Bears' ruthless efficiency
-
(LEAD) S. Korean economy to grow 3 pct next year on robust private spending: KDI
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
Coach wants S. Korea to 'dominate' World Cup qualifier vs. Iraq
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases spike to second-largest figure of 3,187
-
S. Korea to review local production of Novavax vaccine
-
Mandatory virus tests for foreign children raises concerns over xenophobia