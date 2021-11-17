(LEAD) KT Wiz's Cuban ace Despaigne outduels countryman for 1st career Korean Series win

"I wasn't happy with my performance during last year's postseason, and I was determined to do better when I would next have the opportunity to pitch this time of year," Despaigne said, referring to an outing against the Bears last year when he gave up four runs on seven hits in four innings. "I began my preparation for this opportunity since last year. It's a privilege to start in a game of this magnitude, and mentally and physically, I tried to give my very best."