Thursday's weather forecast

SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/07 Rain 60

Incheon 16/10 Rain 60

Suwon 16/05 Rain 60

Cheongju 17/05 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 17/05 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 13/02 Rain 70

Gangneung 19/10 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 17/06 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 17/06 Sunny 10

Jeju 18/11 Cloudy 0

Daegu 17/04 Sunny 0

Busan 18/08 Sunny 0

