Seoul stocks down late Thurs. morning amid inflation woes
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks deepened their losses late Thursday morning, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, with tech and chemical shares weighing on the market.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had fallen 13.74 points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,948.68 as of 11:20 a.m.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 0.58 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite declined 0.33 percent amid concerns about the growing inflation pressure.
The Korean stock market opened at 10 a.m., one hour later than usual, due to the national college entrance exam.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged down 0.14 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded flat, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics decreased 1.41 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, moved down 0.97 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia shedding 1.19 percent.
Among gainers, electric car battery maker LG Chem inched up 0.13 percent, and banking heavyweight Kakao Bank advanced 1.58 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,180.4 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.1 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korean economy to grow 3 pct next year on robust private spending: KDI
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
N. Korea warns of 'catastrophic' COVID-19 crisis as other countries ease restrictions
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases spike to second-largest figure of 3,187
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases spike to second-largest figure of 3,187
-
(2nd LD) UAE to purchase S. Korean M-SAM missiles in US$3.5 bln deal