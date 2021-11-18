S. Korea to push for first commercial-scale carbon storage in East Sea gas field
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will push for a project to install the country's first commercial-scale carbon capture storage facilities in a gas field in the East Sea as part of efforts to achieve its carbon neutrality goal, the industry ministry said Thursday.
The project is meant to capture carbon dioxide from industry complexes in the southeastern city of Ulsan and store them in the Donghae-1 gas field off the coast.
A total of 12 million tons of carbon will be stored there for 30 years starting in 2025, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Dozens of experts have drawn up the plan since last year, and the government will carry out a feasibility test next month before deploying related facilities in around 2023, it added.
Carbon Capture Storage (CCS) refers to a method of capturing carbon dioxide emissions from industrial facilities and storing them permanently underground, a key technology to achieve the carbon neutrality goal. South Korea vowed to go carbon neutral by 2050.
South Korea successfully conducted a test of keeping 100 tons of carbon dioxide underground in the East Sea in 2017, and has been working for a commercialization project.
"This will be the country's first commercial-scale CCS research and development project, as well as the country's first blue hydrogen production project. It is highly safe and economical," the ministry said in a release.
"We can also secure advanced technologies of this sector by operating a large-scale plant by ourselves," it added.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korea beat UAE to stay undefeated in final World Cup qualifying round
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
N. Korea warns of 'catastrophic' COVID-19 crisis as other countries ease restrictions
-
S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases spike to second-largest figure of 3,187