Moon orders watertight operation of health care system against virus
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in instructed his government Thursday to make all-out efforts to bring the surge in coronavirus cases under control, his spokesperson said.
Moon called for "watertight operations" of antivirus and health care systems, noting that infections have increased among senior citizens along with an increase in critically ill patients, according to Park Kyung-mee.
He urged officials to ensure there are enough hospital beds and no lapses in administering booster shots.
South Korea reported an all-time high of 3,292 new COVID-19 cases the same day.
