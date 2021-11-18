U.S. Army general calls for allies' cooperation for 'safe, sustainable' space
By Song Sang-ho and Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- A top U.S. Army officer in charge of space defense called Thursday for South Korea and other U.S. allies to deepen cooperation to protect shared interests in a "safe, sustainable and uncontested" space environment.
Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, head of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, made the call in a video message for a security forum in Seoul, days after Russia conducted an anti-satellite missile test that sparked concerns over its ramifications on security in outer space.
"By strengthening our alliances and partnerships, we will achieve a strategic advantage that cannot be matched," Karbler said during the Army Power Forum jointly hosted by the Korean Army and Sogang University's research institute on Army power.
"And with it, we can protect our shared interests in a safe, sustainable and uncontested space environment. The U.S.-ROK alliance is an excellent example of this unity of efforts," he added, referring to South Korea by its official name, the Republic of Korea.
The commander also stressed that "collective success" is fully dependent on a "secure, stable and accessible" space domain.
"That's why we must continue to work with our allies and partners to establish globally accepted norms and behavior, and ensure uncontested freedom of action in space," he said.
On Monday, Russia conducted the test that destroyed one of its spacecrafts. The test drew criticism, as it generated many pieces of orbital debris that could threaten other countries' satellites.
The satellite interception test marked a fresh reminder of a growing arms race in space at a time when major powers like the United States and China are striving to beef up their presence in the emerging security realm.
