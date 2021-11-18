S. Korea vows to further nurture automotive chip industry amid supply shortage
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will strive to further nurture the domestic automotive semiconductor industry amid a global supply shortage of automotive chips that has disrupted the production of vehicles, the finance minister said Thursday.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki made the remarks during the "Big 3" innovative growth meeting, which refers to semiconductors, next-generation vehicles and bio-health sectors that the country has been promoting as key growth engines.
"The shortage of automotive chips has disrupted our vehicle manufacturing, and the production of more than 100,000 units has been affected so far," Hong said. "We've been supporting short-time supply responses, such as swift customs clearance and negotiations. Down the road, we will seek longer-term solutions."
The government will spend 95.7 billion won (US$81.1 million) on research and development for automotive chips by 2025 and plans to unveil a comprehensive roadmap for the technology development and investment strategies in the field in January next year, according to the minister.
Hong also vowed active backing to foster 300 fabless companies and five unicorn firms in the logic chip sector by 2030, referring to an unlisted startup with a valuation of more than US$1 billion. The number of mid- and small-sized fabless chips companies in South Korea came to 150 in 2020.
According to government data, the country's exports of automobiles fell 18.1 percent last month from a year earlier. Domestic production of cars dropped 21.6 percent and domestic sales declined 21.4 percent to 125,296 units due mainly to the chips shortage.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korea beat UAE to stay undefeated in final World Cup qualifying round
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
N. Korea warns of 'catastrophic' COVID-19 crisis as other countries ease restrictions
-
S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases spike to second-largest figure of 3,187
-
(2nd LD) UAE to purchase S. Korean M-SAM missiles in US$3.5 bln deal