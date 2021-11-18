Cheong Wa Dae says Japan's boycott of presser over Dokdo row 'very unusual'
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- A Cheong Wa Dae official said Thursday it would be "very unusual" if Japan's absence from a joint press conference with South Korea and the United States in Washington was due to an ongoing row over Seoul's easternmost islets of Dokdo.
The comment comes after Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori boycotted the joint event following talks with his South Korean and U.S. counterparts in Washington on Wednesday (U.S. time).
The Japanese government said attending the press conference was "inappropriate" in light of its position on Dokdo, apparently referring to the South Korean police chief's visit to the islets on Tuesday.
Tokyo has repeatedly laid claim to Dokdo even though Seoul regained sovereignty over all of its territory following its 1945 liberation from Japanese colonial rule.
"If it is true that they were absent for that reason, it would be very unusual," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
"We emphasize once again that Dokdo is our territory historically, geographically and under international law," the official said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korea beat UAE to stay undefeated in final World Cup qualifying round
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
N. Korea warns of 'catastrophic' COVID-19 crisis as other countries ease restrictions
-
S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases spike to second-largest figure of 3,187
-
(2nd LD) UAE to purchase S. Korean M-SAM missiles in US$3.5 bln deal