KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,300 DN 200
DOOSAN 142,500 DN 3,000
SamsungF&MIns 218,500 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,950 DN 300
Kogas 39,400 DN 250
Youngpoong 651,000 DN 8,000
KIA CORP. 83,100 DN 900
HyundaiEng&Const 48,350 DN 800
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,150 DN 350
SK hynix 110,000 DN 500
DL 61,500 UP 600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 103,500 DN 2,500
ShinhanGroup 37,150 DN 300
HITEJINRO 32,850 DN 650
Yuhan 58,800 DN 300
CJ LOGISTICS 136,000 DN 1,500
Hanwha 32,000 DN 50
CJ 88,600 DN 1,100
LX INT 25,450 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 16,150 UP 100
Daewoong 30,900 DN 600
SamyangFood 80,200 DN 600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,900 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 359,000 DN 7,500
TaekwangInd 972,000 DN 1,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,780 UP 20
BukwangPharm 12,950 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 129,500 UP 15,000
KAL 29,400 DN 450
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,505 DN 70
Daesang 23,650 UP 50
SKNetworks 5,070 DN 10
TaihanElecWire 1,905 DN 15
Hyundai M&F INS 25,050 DN 200
ORION Holdings 15,950 UP 100
NEXENTIRE 6,950 DN 100
CHONGKUNDANG 114,000 DN 1,000
KCC 313,000 UP 8,000
SKBP 99,600 DN 1,900
AmoreG 46,500 DN 1,050
(MORE)
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korea beat UAE to stay undefeated in final World Cup qualifying round
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
N. Korea warns of 'catastrophic' COVID-19 crisis as other countries ease restrictions
-
S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases spike to second-largest figure of 3,187
-
(2nd LD) UAE to purchase S. Korean M-SAM missiles in US$3.5 bln deal