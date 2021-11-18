KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HyundaiMtr 205,000 DN 2,000
DWS 54,600 UP 4,950
DB HiTek 67,500 UP 100
SamsungEng 22,300 UP 50
LIG Nex1 58,000 UP 200
LOTTE 32,100 DN 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 143,500 UP 500
GCH Corp 27,200 DN 500
Hyosung 95,800 DN 300
BoryungPharm 13,700 DN 300
LotteChilsung 140,500 UP 1,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 80,000 UP 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,000 DN 200
LG Corp. 84,600 DN 3,500
Shinsegae 233,500 DN 5,500
Nongshim 284,000 DN 1,000
SGBC 79,900 DN 2,000
DB INSURANCE 55,800 DN 900
SamsungElec 70,200 DN 500
NHIS 13,050 DN 50
DongwonInd 217,000 DN 4,500
SK Discovery 48,300 DN 400
LS 54,600 DN 400
GC Corp 228,500 DN 4,000
GS E&C 40,400 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 763,000 UP 1,000
KPIC 178,500 DN 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,050 DN 20
SKC 181,500 UP 12,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,000 DN 120
GS Retail 32,750 DN 150
POSCO 274,000 DN 2,000
Ottogi 462,000 UP 1,500
F&F Holdings 44,500 UP 1,300
IlyangPharm 29,900 DN 150
MERITZ SECU 5,220 DN 10
HtlShilla 79,600 DN 800
Hanmi Science 54,900 DN 1,000
SamsungElecMech 165,500 DN 2,000
Hanssem 84,800 DN 3,200
(MORE)
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korea beat UAE to stay undefeated in final World Cup qualifying round
-
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
-
-
N. Korea warns of 'catastrophic' COVID-19 crisis as other countries ease restrictions
-
S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases spike to second-largest figure of 3,187
-
(2nd LD) UAE to purchase S. Korean M-SAM missiles in US$3.5 bln deal