KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KSOE 96,600 DN 2,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,550 0
OCI 118,000 UP 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 58,000 UP 1,000
KorZinc 490,000 DN 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,610 DN 120
LG Innotek 285,000 UP 14,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 209,500 DN 2,000
HMM 25,850 0
HYUNDAI WIA 76,700 DN 1,300
HyundaiMipoDock 72,400 DN 700
KumhoPetrochem 162,000 DN 500
Mobis 236,500 DN 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 43,450 UP 650
S-1 81,200 DN 700
IS DONGSEO 45,050 UP 450
ZINUS 95,800 UP 1,100
S-Oil 88,400 DN 2,000
Hanchem 316,500 UP 15,500
SKTelecom 309,500 0
SNT MOTIV 45,800 DN 2,000
HyundaiElev 45,950 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDS 152,500 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 30,150 DN 150
KUMHOTIRE 4,430 DN 160
Hanon Systems 13,400 DN 350
SK 246,500 DN 8,000
ShinpoongPharm 45,000 DN 950
Handsome 37,800 UP 450
Asiana Airlines 20,350 DN 150
COWAY 75,000 DN 1,400
KEPCO 22,300 DN 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 98,900 DN 2,100
IBK 11,150 UP 100
KG DONGBU STL 10,800 DN 50
SamsungSecu 47,800 0
DongwonF&B 197,000 UP 500
SAMSUNG CARD 33,850 DN 450
CheilWorldwide 23,150 UP 50
KT 30,800 UP 200
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
(LEAD) S. Korea beat UAE to stay undefeated in final World Cup qualifying round
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
N. Korea warns of 'catastrophic' COVID-19 crisis as other countries ease restrictions
S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases spike to second-largest figure of 3,187
(2nd LD) UAE to purchase S. Korean M-SAM missiles in US$3.5 bln deal