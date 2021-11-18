KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG C&T 111,000 DN 1,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL151000 DN2500
LOTTE TOUR 17,450 DN 500
LG Uplus 13,850 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,900 DN 1,000
PanOcean 5,440 DN 60
DONGSUH 34,150 DN 250
KT&G 84,100 DN 200
DHICO 24,450 DN 950
Doosanfc 51,100 DN 900
LG Display 22,700 UP 1,000
Kangwonland 25,100 DN 500
NAVER 407,000 UP 6,000
Kakao 124,500 DN 500
NCsoft 760,000 UP 35,000
KEPCO KPS 44,100 DN 1,150
KIWOOM 106,000 DN 2,000
DSME 26,100 UP 100
HDSINFRA 8,000 DN 60
DWEC 6,150 UP 70
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,200 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 122,500 DN 500
Celltrion 215,000 DN 4,000
KEPCO E&C 113,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA LIFE 3,290 0
Huchems 23,350 UP 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 140,000 DN 1,000
LGCHEM 776,000 UP 7,000
LGH&H 1,181,000 DN 17,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,500 DN 1,200
KIH 85,400 DN 1,800
LOTTE Himart 26,000 DN 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 65,800 DN 400
GS 40,300 DN 950
CJ CGV 26,800 DN 700
Fila Holdings 37,250 DN 750
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 155,000 DN 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,150 DN 550
AMOREPACIFIC 175,500 DN 6,500
FOOSUNG 24,000 DN 750
(MORE)
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korea beat UAE to stay undefeated in final World Cup qualifying round
-
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
-
-
N. Korea warns of 'catastrophic' COVID-19 crisis as other countries ease restrictions
-
-
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases spike to second-largest figure of 3,187
-
(2nd LD) UAE to purchase S. Korean M-SAM missiles in US$3.5 bln deal