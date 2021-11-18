KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 218,500 DN 4,000
POONGSAN 31,250 DN 350
KBFinancialGroup 55,800 DN 100
Hansae 24,000 DN 600
LX HAUSYS 62,200 DN 700
Youngone Corp 44,300 DN 1,350
CSWIND 61,600 DN 1,200
GKL 14,000 DN 250
KOLON IND 78,100 DN 100
HanmiPharm 263,000 DN 5,000
BNK Financial Group 8,520 UP 10
emart 160,000 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY416 00 UP200
KOLMAR KOREA 41,350 DN 150
HANJINKAL 54,800 DN 1,000
DoubleUGames 66,000 UP 1,100
CUCKOO 18,750 DN 450
COSMAX 102,000 UP 500
MANDO 58,300 DN 2,700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 841,000 DN 9,000
INNOCEAN 58,600 0
Doosan Bobcat 39,900 DN 1,300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,600 UP 200
Netmarble 134,000 UP 2,000
KRAFTON 543,000 DN 24,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S58200 DN800
ORION 106,000 DN 2,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,000 UP 200
BGF Retail 151,000 DN 5,000
SKCHEM 144,000 DN 3,500
HDC-OP 23,200 DN 150
HYOSUNG TNC 544,000 DN 9,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 633,000 DN 13,000
SKBS 236,000 UP 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 13,500 UP 100
KakaoBank 64,500 UP 1,400
HYBE 412,500 DN 1,500
SK ie technology 164,500 DN 3,000
DL E&C 123,500 DN 500
LX HOLDINGS 8,890 DN 60
(END)
