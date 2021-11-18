S. Korea reviewing possible release of oil reserves after U.S. request: officials
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is reviewing the possibility of releasing its strategic oil reserves after the United States made a request in an effort to bring down soaring energy prices, Seoul officials said Thursday.
Reuters earlier reported that the Joe Biden administration has asked South Korea, Japan and other large oil-consuming countries such as China to consider releasing their crude stockpiles to ease oil price surges driven by strong demand amid recovery of major economies from the pandemic.
"We're internally reviewing the matter with relevant ministries," the official said. "We'll make a decision as we watch the movements of other countries that have also received the request."
The U.S. request came as the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies have turned down calls from Washington to ramp up their oil production.
As of end-August, South Korea had some 98 million barrels of strategic oil reserve, an amount enough to last 106 days without crude import.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
Police chief's initially secret Dokdo trip disclosed by mistake: officials
-
(LEAD) S. Korea beat UAE to stay undefeated in final World Cup qualifying round
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
N. Korea warns of 'catastrophic' COVID-19 crisis as other countries ease restrictions
-
S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases spike to second-largest figure of 3,187
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs