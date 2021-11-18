S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 18, 2021
All News 18:46 November 18, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.290 1.298 -0.8
2-year TB 1.759 1.787 -2.8
3-year TB 1.953 1.974 -2.1
10-year TB 2.338 2.359 -2.1
2-year MSB 1.798 1.809 -1.1
3-year CB (AA-) 2.501 2.517 -1.6
91-day CD 1.150 1.150 0.0
(END)
