Bullpen exhausted and bats gone cold, Bears hit wall in Korean Series

Doosan manager Kim Tae-hyoung lamented that he couldn't have all key players get hot at the same time. Case in point: Park Kun-woo and Yang Suk-hwan, middle-of-the-order batters who had gone 0-for-14 in two previous games, had three of the team's five hits in Game 3. But then Jose Miguel Fernandez, the team's best hitter for the whole postseason, was held hitless. Cleanup Kim Jae-hwan struck out twice, including in the sixth inning with two runners on. Kim had a two-hit performance in Game 1, when Park and Yang, batting third and fifth, struck out five times combined.