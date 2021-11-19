N. Korean leader calls for boosting self-reliance at conference
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for strengthening the country's self-reliance at a conference on its "three-revolution" movement aimed at developing its ideology, technology and culture, Pyongyang's state media reported Friday.
"The meaning of the three-revolution lies in strengthening independent power in the path to carrying out socialist tasks, breaking through unexpected challenges and hurdles," Kim said in a letter sent to the participants at the 5th Conference of the Frontrunners of the Three Revolutions, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The conference kicked off in Pyongyang on Thursday, marking the second of its kind held under the current leader after the fourth event took place in November 2015. The previous sessions were held in 1986, 1995 and 2006.
