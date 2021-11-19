(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 19)

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) is no exception. Since its launch in January, the new law enforcement body has shown a very poor performance, as evidenced by a court's denial of its first request for arrest warrants. The contact between a senior prosecutor from the CIO and a DP lawmaker only fuels suspicion about the real role of the agency. Under such circumstances, the prosecution or the CIO can hardly convince the people of the results of their investigations.