Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 November 19, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/11 Cloudy 0

Incheon 16/13 Cloudy 0

Suwon 17/09 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 18/08 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 18/08 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 16/08 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 20/13 Sunny 20

Jeonju 18/07 Sunny 20

Gwangju 18/06 Sunny 10

Jeju 19/10 Sunny 0

Daegu 19/05 Sunny 10

Busan 20/09 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!