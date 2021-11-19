Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 November 19, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 17/11 Cloudy 0
Incheon 16/13 Cloudy 0
Suwon 17/09 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 18/08 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 18/08 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 16/08 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 20/13 Sunny 20
Jeonju 18/07 Sunny 20
Gwangju 18/06 Sunny 10
Jeju 19/10 Sunny 0
Daegu 19/05 Sunny 10
Busan 20/09 Sunny 0
(END)
