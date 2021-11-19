Hyundai, Kia promote eco-friendly models in China motor show
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and affiliate Kia Corp. said Friday they will promote their environment-friendly vehicles in a Chinese motor show to revive lackluster local sales.
Hyundai introduced the localized Tucson SUV and the Tuscon N Line model in the 19th China Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition, with a plan to sell the models in China later this year, the company said in a statement.
The N Line models sit between Hyundai's high-performance N brand and the general Hyundai brand. The N models bring full performance capability to daily driving, while the N Line brings performance-inspired elements to base model vehicles.
Kia displayed the all-electric EV6 sedan and the EV6 GT model before it begins their sale in the neighboring market late next year, the company said in a separate statement.
The two South Korean carmakers still suffer weak sales in China due to the lingering impact of a diplomatic dispute between Seoul and Beijing over the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system called THAAD in Korea in 2017.
Early this year, Hyundai and Kia set their sales goal of 817,000 vehicles in China this year, up 23 percent from the 664,744 units they sold there last year.
From January to September, their overall sales fell 26 percent to 343,208 autos from 460,934 during the same period of last year.
They have reorganized its Chinese operations since 2019 amid a prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2019, Hyundai suspended the No. 1 Beijing plant and stopped production of low-end compact models to enhance profitability. Kia also shut down the No. 1 Yancheng plant in the same year due to lower local demand for its models. The two plants have yet to resume production.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
