The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 November 19, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.92 0.92
2-M 1.04 1.04
3-M 1.19 1.18
6-M 1.42 1.41
12-M 1.67 1.66
(END)
