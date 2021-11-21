Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Chronology of N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un

All News 09:46 November 21, 2021

Seoul, Nov. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is a chronology of major events related to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's ascent to power and his subsequent power consolidation, weapons development and handling of state affairs.

2010

Sept. 28 -- Kim Jong-un emerges as a member of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and vice chairman of the party's Central Military Commission in a move heralding him as heir to his father and then leader Kim Jong-il.

2011

Dec. 17 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-il dies.

Dec. 30 -- Kim Jong-un is elected the supreme commander of the Korean People's Army (KPA).

2012

April 11 -- Kim Jong-il is posthumously named the "eternal general secretary" of the WPK. Kim Jong-un is elected the first secretary of the WPK, a member of the WPK Politburo Standing Committee, chairman of the WPK Central Military Commission.

April 13 -- North Korea admits its Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite failed to enter orbit after its launch aboard a long-range rocket, Unha-3.

-- Kim Jong-il is named the "eternal chairman" of the National Defence Commission (NDC).

-- Kim Jong-un is named the first chairman of the NDC in a constitutional revision.

April 15 -- Kim Jong-un makes his first public speech during a military parade to mark the centennial anniversary of the birth of his grandfather Kim Il-sung, saying he will "uphold Kim Jong-il's dying wishes."

July 6 -- Kim Jong-un's wife, Ri Sol-ju, makes her first appearance during a performance marking the launch of the Moranbong Band.

July 15 -- Ri Yong-ho, the Chief of the General Staff of the KPA, is purged.

July 17 -- Kim Jong-un is given the title of Marshal of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea

Dec. 12 -- North Korea launches the second Unha-3 rocket and successfully puts the Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite in the Earth's orbit.

2013

Jan. 1 -- Kim Jong-un delivers the New Year's address -- the first verbal speech by a North Korean leader since his grandfather's address in 1994.

Jan. 23 -- The U.N. Security Council (UNSC) adopts Resolution 2087 on the North's launch of a long-range rocket.

Feb. 12 -- North Korea conducts its third nuclear test.

March 7 -- The UNSC adopts Resolution 2094

March 31 -- Kim Jong-un announces the "byongjin" policy of simultaneously pursuing nuclear and economic development.

April 2 -- North Korea says it plans to restart a 5-megawatt reactor at its mainstay Yongbyon nuclear complex.

Dec. 8 -- The North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) confirms the purge of Jang Song-thaek, leader Kim's powerful uncle and former NDC vice chairman.

2014

Jan. 1 -- Kim Jong-un calls for improvement in inter-Korean relations in a New Year's message.

Feb. 12 -- The two Koreas hold high-level talks and agree to hold reunions of separated families and end mutual slander.

Feb. 20 -- The two Koreas hold reunions of separated families at Mount Kumgang on the North's east coast.

March 9 -- Kim Yo-jong, the leader's younger sister, makes her first appearance in North Korean media, which reported on her accompanying leader Kim at a public event.

April 9 -- Kim Jong-un is reelected as the first NDC chairman during the first session of the 13th Supreme People's Assembly.

2015

Aug. 4 -- Two South Korean Army officers get seriously wounded after the explosion of North Korean wooden-box landmines in the southern side of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).

Aug. 20 -- The two Koreas exchange fire after the North launched shells toward a South Korean frontline Army unit in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province.

Aug. 22 -- The two Koreas hold high-level talks

Oct. 20 -- The two Koreas hold reunions of separated families at Mount Kumgang.

2016

Jan. 6 -- North Korea conducts the fourth nuclear test and claims its first hydrogen bomb test was carried out successfully.

Feb. 7 -- North Korea launches the long-range rocket "Kwangmyongsong" and places the "Kwangmyongsong-4" satellite into orbit.

Feb. 10 -- South Korea announces its decision to shut down the Kaesong Industrial Complex in the North's border city of the same name.

March 2 -- The UNSC adopts Resolution 2270 on the fourth nuclear test.

May 6 -- The WPK holds the seventh party congress. Kim Jong-un declares North Korea as a "responsible" nuclear weapons state. Kim, elected chairman of the WPK, puts forward a five-year economic development plan.

June 29 -- The State Affairs Commission (SAC) is created to replace the NDC. Kim Jong-un is elected the SAC chairman.

Sept. 9 -- North Korea conducts the fifth nuclear test.

Nov. 30 -- The UNSC adopts Resolution 2321.

2017

June 2 -- The UNSC adopts Resolution 2356 on ballistic missile launches and other related activities since September 2016.

July 6 -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in unveils the "Berlin Initiative" aimed at promoting inter-Korean cooperation and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Aug. 5 -- The UNSC adopts Resolution 2371 in response to the North's launch of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM).

Sept. 3 -- North Korea conducts its sixth nuclear test. It claims the blast was a successful test of a hydrogen bomb designed to be mounted on an ICBM.

Sept. 11 -- The UNSC adopts Resolution 2375 on the sixth nuclear test.

Nov. 29 -- North Korea fires the new ICBM, the Hwasong-15. Kim Jong-un declares the completion of the country's nuclear force.

Dec. 22 -- The UNSC adopts Resolution 2397 for the ICBM test.

2018

Jan. 1 -- Kim Jong-un delivers New Year's message, saying he will consider sending a delegation to the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Feb. 9 -- Kim Yo-jong and Kim Yong-nam, the North's ceremonial head of state, attend the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Olympics.

Mar. 25-28 -- Kim Jong-un visits Beijing for his first summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

April 27 -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un hold their first summit on the South's side of the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom. They sign the Panmunjom Declaration, affirming their shared commitment to the complete denuclearization of the peninsula.

May 7-8 -- Kim Jong-un visits Dalian, China, for his second summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

May 24 -- North Korea shuts down its Punggye-ri nuclear test site.

May 26 -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un hold their second summit on the North's side of the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom.

June 12 -- Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump hold their first summit in Singapore. They sign a joint statement under which the North agreed to work toward the complete denuclearization of the peninsula, with both sides committing to establishing new bilateral ties.

June 19-20 -- Kim Jong-un visits Beijing for his third summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Sept. 14 -- The inter-Korean liaison office opens in the North's border city of Kaesong to support cross-border exchanges and cooperation.

Sept. 18-20 -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in visits Pyongyang for a third summit with Kim Jong-un. The two leaders sign the Sept. 19 Pyongyang Joint Declaration on inter-Korean exchanges and cooperation.

Dec. 30 -- Kim Jong-un sends a letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, calling for continued efforts to build peace and prosperity on the peninsula.

2019

Jan. 1 -- Kim Jong-un expresses willingness to resume a suspended tour program to Mount Kumgang.

Feb. 27-28 -- Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump hold their second summit in Hanoi. The summit ends without a deal.

April 25 -- Kim Jong-un visits Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok and holds a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

June 20 -- Chinese President Xi Jinping visits North Korea

June 30 -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Kim Jong-un, and U.S. President Donald Trump meet at Panmunjom.

Oct. 23 -- Kim Jong-un orders the removal of all facilities built by the South at Mount Kumgang.

2020

May 3 -- The two Koreas exchange fire after the North fired gunshots at a South Korean border guard post.

June 9 -- North Korea severs inter-Korean communication lines after criticizing anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets flown into the North by South Korea-based activists.

June 16 -- North Korea blows up the inter-Korean joint liaison office in Kaesong.

Sept. 22 -- North Korean soldiers shoot a South Korean fisheries official who went missing while on duty aboard an inspection boat off the South's western border island of Yeonpyeong.

Oct. 10 -- North Korea holds a military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the WPK and unveils a new ICBM presumed to be Hwasong-17.

2021

Jan. 5-12 -- During the eighth WPK congress, Kim Jong-un is elected general secretary. He puts forward a new five-year economic development plan and proclaims his country's push to develop a nuclear-powered submarine and other high-tech equipment.

July 27 -- The two Koreas announce the restoration of cross-border communication lines as part of efforts to improve inter-Korean relations.

Aug. 10 -- Kim Yo-jong berates South Korea and the United States for holding a joint military exercise. North Korea again severs inter-Korean communication lines.

Sept. 28 -- North Korea test-fires the hypersonic Hwasong-8 missile.

Sept. 21 -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in proposes declaring a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War during a U.N. General Assembly session, calling it a gateway to achieve lasting peace on the peninsula.

Oct. 4 -- Inter-Korean communication lines are restored.

Oct. 11 -- Kim Jong-un says the country's enemy is "war itself" at a defense exhibition called Self-Defense 2021 in Pyongyang.

Oct. 28 -- South Korea's National Intelligence Service confirms the use of the term "Kimjongunism" in North Korea.

colin@yna.co.kr

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#NK leader #chronology #Kim Jong-un
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!