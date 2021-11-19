Quintuplets born for first time in 34 years in S. Korea
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- A healthy set of quintuplets has been born in South Korea for the first time in 34 years, doctors said Friday.
A 30-year-old woman gave birth to four girls and one boy in one pregnancy at Seoul National University Hospital late Thursday.
They were delivered via cesarean section involving more than 30 medical staff members led by professor Jun Jong-kwan, according to the hospital.
It marked the first birth of quintuplets in the country since 1987. The last quintuplet birth also occurred at the hospital.
Like other multiples, the newborns are smaller and lighter than average single babies but have no health problems, the hospital said.
The parents, both 30, are Army captains serving in the 17th Army Division. They married in 2018.
The mother became pregnant with the help of artificial insemination. Initially she conceived six babies but miscarried one.
"My husband was really happy because he wanted twins," she said recalling the time when she became pregnant.
"Thanks to professor Jun, I was able to keep a positive attitude through the pregnancy period," she added.
(END)
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
Police chief's initially secret Dokdo trip disclosed by mistake: officials
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hover over 3,000 for 3rd day
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
Lee narrows gap with Yoon to 1 percentage point in presidential race: survey