Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree on continued cooperation on N. Korea, global issues
SEOUL -- South Korea, the United States and Japan agreed during their latest vice foreign ministerial talks to keep working together for regional peace and response to such global issues as climate change, supply chain resilience and COVID-19, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.
South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun held the meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Japanese counterpart Takeo Mori in Washington D.C. on Wednesday (local time).
------------
U.S. designates N. Korea as state violator of religious freedom
WASHINGTON -- The United States has designated North Korea as a state violator of religious freedom, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.
North Korea is one of 10 countries designated as "country of particular concern."
------------
U.N. adopts resolution on N. Korean human rights for 17th consecutive year
WASHINGTON -- The United Nations on Wednesday adopted a resolution on North Korean human rights, condemning what it called "systematic" and "gross" violations of human rights in the reclusive state.
The resolution was adopted unanimously by the U.N. General Assembly Third Committee, which has now adopted a North Korea-specific human rights resolution for the 17th consecutive year since 2005.
------------
(2nd LD) Senior S. Korean, U.S. diplomats discuss N. Korea, end-of-war declaration: ministry
SEOUL/WASHINGTON -- South Korea's vice foreign minister held talks with his U.S. counterpart and discussed ways to bring North Korea back to dialogue, including the possible declaration of a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.
During the 60-minute talks in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday (local time), South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman also discussed the alliance and other issues of common interest, including COVID-19 vaccines and the global supply chain crisis, according to the ministry.
------------
Biden, Xi discuss N. Korean issue in first virtual summit: White House
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged their views on various regional issues, including North Korea, in their first bilateral summit Monday, the White House said.
"The two leaders also exchanged views on key regional challenges, including DPRK, Afghanistan, and Iran," the White House said in a press release, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
------------
U.N. rapporteur raps China over repatriation of N. Korean defectors: news report
SEOUL -- A U.N. official on the human rights situation in North Korea has criticized China for sending back North Korean defectors, describing the practice as a serious challenge to international law, according to a news report Tuesday.
"The issue is very serious and the government is challenging international law," Tomas Ojea Quintana, the special rapporteur on North Korea human rights, was quoted as saying by the Voice of America (VOA).
(END)
-
