Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
S. Korea to establish new information center on unification
SEOUL -- The South Korean government has decided to build a new database center on unification on the outskirts of Seoul, where the current information center will be relocated after expansion, according to a government source Friday.
The Ministry of Unification, which handles inter-Korean affairs, earlier formed an internal panel for the relocation project, which has picked the site near the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, the source said.
------------
S. Korea reaffirms continued efforts on N. Korean human rights issue over U.N. resolution
SEOUL -- South Korea said Thursday it will continue efforts to address the human rights situations in North Korea via regional peace and the development of inter-Korean ties.
The Ministry of Unification issued the statement in response to the adoption by the Third Committee of the U.N General Assembly of a resolution condemning human rights violations by North Korea, the 17th of its kind since 2005. Its member states passed the resolution by consensus, with South Korea stopping short of co-sponsoring it in an apparent bid not to antagonize the neighbor.
------------
(LEAD) Moon calls for progress on East Asia railway bloc
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Thursday he hopes to see progress on expanding joint railway and other projects between South Korea and its northern neighbors.
Moon made the remark in a video message for the opening of the 3rd International Forum for Northern Economic Cooperation, touching on one of his key policy initiatives.
------------
End-of-war declaration can be 'catalyst' for N. Korea talks: minister
SEOUL -- South Korea's minister in charge of inter-Korean relations stressed Wednesday that declaring a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War, suggested by Seoul, can serve as a "catalyst" to resume talks with North Korea by sending a positive message to Pyongyang in terms of its pursuit of security assurances.
"Our government believes that the push for the end-of-war declaration is a driving force for tangible peace on the peninsula and at the same time a wise solution that will serve as a catalyst for dialogue involving South and North Korea and the United States," Unification Minister Lee In-young said during a congratulatory speech at the 17th Hankyoreh-Busan International Symposium held in the southeastern port city.
------------
End of war declaration seeks to keep N. Korea on track to denuclearization: Choi Jong-kun
WASHINGTON -- The Seoul-proposed end of the Korean War declaration seeks to create a denuclearization process that North Korea cannot walk away from, South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun said Monday.
Choi also said such a framework will likely be a long and even torturous process.
(END)
