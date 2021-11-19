Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader calls for boosting self-reliance at conference
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for strengthening the country's self-reliance despite "immediate challenges," including economic difficulties, during a conference on a mass movement aimed at developing its ideology, technology and culture, Pyongyang's state media reported Friday.
Kim delivered the written message to the participants at the 5th Conference of the Frontrunners of the Three Revolutions that kicked off in Pyongyang on Thursday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). He did not attend the event in person.
------------
N. Korea underlines past feat from 'three-revolution' movement ahead of related event
SEOUL -- North Korea's state-controlled media tried Thursday to shed light on the past progress made by its "three-revolution" movement aimed at developing its ideology, technology and culture, with preparations under way for a major conference on the movement.
In a detailed report, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) highlighted the accomplishments of the "spirit and traits of the three-revolution frontrunners in the 1970s" under the movement initiated by Kim Il-sung, late founder of the country and grandfather of current leader Kim Jong-un.
------------
N. Korea slams U.S. military drill as a 'nuclear war exercise'
SEOUL -- North Korea on Wednesday slammed the United States for its ongoing nuclear command training exercise, calling it a nuclear war drill targeting the entire world.
Global Thunder, led by the U.S. Strategic Command, is an annual command military exercise that provides training opportunities, with a specific focus on nuclear readiness. The exercise, which kicked off on Nov. 1, involves a number of countries, including South Korea.
------------
N. Korea warns of 'catastrophic' COVID-19 crisis as other countries ease restrictions
SEOUL -- North Korea has expressed concerns over the spread of the coronavirus and a "catastrophic public health crisis," after countries across the globe eased a set of antivirus rules as part of efforts to gradually get back to pre-pandemic normalcy.
The North's official radio broadcaster Korean Central Broadcasting Station reported Tuesday the virus situation is at a serious stage, citing "premature" decisions to lift social distancing measures against COVID-19.
------------
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited the northwestern city of Samjiyon, near the border with China, where a major development project is underway, Pyongyang's state media reported Tuesday. It marks his first public activity in more than a month.
Located at the foot of Mount Paekdu, the highest peak on the Korean Peninsula, Samjiyon is known to be the birthplace of Kim's late father and former leader Kim Jong-il. Developing the city has been one of Kim's pet projects since taking office in late 2011.
------------
N. Korea to hold conference on 'three revolutions' in Pyongyang
SEOUL -- North Korea was to hold a conference on the country's "three-revolution movement" aimed at developing its ideology, technology and culture, state media reported Monday.
Participants for the 5th Conference of Frontrunners of the Three Revolutions "who set practical examples in carrying out the revolutions" arrived in Pyongyang the previous day, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
(END)
