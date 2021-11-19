KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SamyangFood 80,500 UP 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,250 UP 350
CJ CheilJedang 365,000 UP 6,000
Daewoong 30,700 DN 200
TaekwangInd 966,000 DN 6,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,505 0
KAL 29,650 UP 250
SSANGYONGCNE 7,780 0
SKNetworks 5,080 UP 10
Daesang 23,600 DN 50
ORION Holdings 15,950 0
NEXENTIRE 6,900 DN 50
CHONGKUNDANG 114,000 0
KCC 308,500 DN 4,500
SKBP 100,500 UP 900
LX INT 25,450 0
SK hynix 111,500 UP 1,500
Youngpoong 650,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 48,100 DN 250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,650 UP 500
SamsungF&MIns 218,000 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 19,950 0
Kogas 38,200 DN 1,200
Hanwha 32,450 UP 450
DB HiTek 72,400 UP 4,900
CJ 88,600 0
AmoreG 46,850 UP 350
HyundaiMtr 209,500 UP 4,500
BukwangPharm 13,050 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 130,500 UP 1,000
DongkukStlMill 16,150 0
TaihanElecWire 1,895 DN 10
Hyundai M&F INS 24,950 DN 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 103,500 0
ShinhanGroup 37,350 UP 200
HITEJINRO 33,550 UP 700
Yuhan 59,800 UP 1,000
CJ LOGISTICS 136,500 UP 500
DOOSAN 133,000 DN 9,500
DL 61,400 DN 100
(MORE)
