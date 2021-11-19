HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,200 DN 100

KIA CORP. 83,800 UP 700

DWS 58,000 UP 3,400

LOTTE 32,300 UP 200

POSCO CHEMICAL 147,000 UP 3,500

GCH Corp 27,150 DN 50

Hyosung 96,400 UP 600

BoryungPharm 13,850 UP 150

LotteChilsung 137,000 DN 3,500

LOTTE Fine Chem 79,600 DN 400

HYUNDAI STEEL 40,400 UP 400

Shinsegae 235,000 UP 1,500

LG Corp. 86,300 UP 1,700

Nongshim 285,500 UP 1,500

SGBC 85,000 UP 5,100

DB INSURANCE 56,400 UP 600

SamsungElec 71,200 UP 1,000

NHIS 13,000 DN 50

DongwonInd 218,000 UP 1,000

SK Discovery 48,150 DN 150

LS 55,400 UP 800

GC Corp 230,500 UP 2,000

GS E&C 40,100 DN 300

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 757,000 DN 6,000

KPIC 179,500 UP 1,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,050 0

SKC 188,000 UP 6,500

GS Retail 32,350 DN 400

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,040 UP 40

POSCO 278,000 UP 4,000

Ottogi 461,000 DN 1,000

F&F Holdings 44,500 0

IlyangPharm 29,950 UP 50

MERITZ SECU 5,150 DN 70

HtlShilla 79,000 DN 600

Hanmi Science 55,000 UP 100

SamsungElecMech 174,000 UP 8,500

Hanssem 85,400 UP 600

KSOE 96,800 UP 200

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,600 UP 50

(MORE)