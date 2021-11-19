KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,200 DN 100
KIA CORP. 83,800 UP 700
DWS 58,000 UP 3,400
LOTTE 32,300 UP 200
POSCO CHEMICAL 147,000 UP 3,500
GCH Corp 27,150 DN 50
Hyosung 96,400 UP 600
BoryungPharm 13,850 UP 150
LotteChilsung 137,000 DN 3,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 79,600 DN 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,400 UP 400
Shinsegae 235,000 UP 1,500
LG Corp. 86,300 UP 1,700
Nongshim 285,500 UP 1,500
SGBC 85,000 UP 5,100
DB INSURANCE 56,400 UP 600
SamsungElec 71,200 UP 1,000
NHIS 13,000 DN 50
DongwonInd 218,000 UP 1,000
SK Discovery 48,150 DN 150
LS 55,400 UP 800
GC Corp 230,500 UP 2,000
GS E&C 40,100 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 757,000 DN 6,000
KPIC 179,500 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,050 0
SKC 188,000 UP 6,500
GS Retail 32,350 DN 400
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,040 UP 40
POSCO 278,000 UP 4,000
Ottogi 461,000 DN 1,000
F&F Holdings 44,500 0
IlyangPharm 29,950 UP 50
MERITZ SECU 5,150 DN 70
HtlShilla 79,000 DN 600
Hanmi Science 55,000 UP 100
SamsungElecMech 174,000 UP 8,500
Hanssem 85,400 UP 600
KSOE 96,800 UP 200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,600 UP 50
(MORE)
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
Police chief's initially secret Dokdo trip disclosed by mistake: officials
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
-
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
-
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hover over 3,000 for 3rd day
-
-
Lee narrows gap with Yoon to 1 percentage point in presidential race: survey
-
Netflix raises subscription fees in S. Korea amid controversies over network usage