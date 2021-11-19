KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
OCI 118,500 UP 500
LS ELECTRIC 57,000 DN 1,000
KorZinc 490,500 UP 500
SamsungHvyInd 5,700 UP 90
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 209,500 0
HMM 25,600 DN 250
HYUNDAI WIA 76,900 UP 200
KumhoPetrochem 162,500 UP 500
Mobis 238,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 43,800 UP 350
S-1 81,300 UP 100
Hanchem 316,500 0
HyundaiMipoDock 72,500 UP 100
S-Oil 88,600 UP 200
IS DONGSEO 45,100 UP 50
LG Innotek 288,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO 22,300 0
SamsungSecu 47,500 DN 300
KG DONGBU STL 10,950 UP 150
SKTelecom 309,500 0
SNT MOTIV 46,300 UP 500
HyundaiElev 45,850 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 154,500 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 30,650 UP 500
KUMHOTIRE 4,420 DN 10
Hanon Systems 13,400 0
SK 246,000 DN 500
ShinpoongPharm 45,900 UP 900
Handsome 38,300 UP 500
Asiana Airlines 20,500 UP 150
COWAY 76,000 UP 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 98,800 DN 100
IBK 11,100 DN 50
DONGSUH 36,200 UP 2,050
SamsungEng 22,250 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 112,500 UP 1,500
PanOcean 5,530 UP 90
SAMSUNG CARD 33,900 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 23,350 UP 200
KT 31,050 UP 250
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
Police chief's initially secret Dokdo trip disclosed by mistake: officials
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
Lee narrows gap with Yoon to 1 percentage point in presidential race: survey
PM calls for efficient hospital bed management amid surge in serious COVID-19 cases