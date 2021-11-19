Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 November 19, 2021

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL152000 UP1000
LOTTE TOUR 17,900 UP 450
LG Uplus 13,850 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,800 DN 100
KT&G 84,000 DN 100
DHICO 24,050 DN 400
Doosanfc 52,100 UP 1,000
LG Display 22,600 DN 100
Kangwonland 25,200 UP 100
NAVER 404,000 DN 3,000
Kakao 127,000 UP 2,500
NCsoft 750,000 DN 10,000
KIWOOM 105,500 DN 500
DSME 25,850 DN 250
HDSINFRA 7,940 DN 60
DWEC 6,020 DN 130
DongwonF&B 196,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 41,300 DN 2,800
LGH&H 1,172,000 DN 9,000
LGCHEM 758,000 DN 18,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 65,500 DN 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,150 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 133,500 UP 11,000
Celltrion 223,000 UP 8,000
Huchems 23,000 DN 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 138,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,500 0
KIH 84,800 DN 600
LOTTE Himart 26,100 UP 100
GS 39,950 DN 350
CJ CGV 27,050 UP 250
LIG Nex1 65,000 UP 7,000
Fila Holdings 37,150 DN 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 158,500 UP 3,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,500 UP 350
HANWHA LIFE 3,245 DN 45
AMOREPACIFIC 178,000 UP 2,500
FOOSUNG 23,800 DN 200
SK Innovation 216,500 DN 2,000
POONGSAN 31,350 UP 100
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!