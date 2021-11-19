KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KBFinancialGroup 56,700 UP 900
Hansae 24,200 UP 200
LX HAUSYS 62,000 DN 200
Youngone Corp 44,000 DN 300
CSWIND 61,600 0
GKL 13,950 DN 50
KOLON IND 77,400 DN 700
HanmiPharm 264,000 UP 1,000
BNK Financial Group 8,470 DN 50
emart 159,000 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY411 00 DN500
KOLMAR KOREA 41,350 0
HANJINKAL 54,800 0
DoubleUGames 64,200 DN 1,800
CUCKOO 18,500 DN 250
COSMAX 101,500 DN 500
MANDO 59,500 UP 1,200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 892,000 UP 51,000
INNOCEAN 58,900 UP 300
Doosan Bobcat 38,800 DN 1,100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 18,550 UP 950
Netmarble 126,500 DN 7,500
KRAFTON 542,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S58100 DN100
ORION 105,500 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,250 UP 250
BGF Retail 151,500 UP 500
SKCHEM 145,500 UP 1,500
HDC-OP 23,150 DN 50
HYOSUNG TNC 541,000 DN 3,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 629,000 DN 4,000
SKBS 244,000 UP 8,000
WooriFinancialGroup 13,100 DN 400
KakaoBank 65,000 UP 500
HYBE 400,500 DN 12,000
SK ie technology 167,500 UP 3,000
DL E&C 121,000 DN 2,500
LX HOLDINGS 8,880 DN 10
ZINUS 86,500 DN 9,300
KEPCO E&C 99,600 DN 13,400
(END)
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
Police chief's initially secret Dokdo trip disclosed by mistake: officials
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hover over 3,000 for 3rd day
-
S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
Lee narrows gap with Yoon to 1 percentage point in presidential race: survey
-
Netflix raises subscription fees in S. Korea amid controversies over network usage