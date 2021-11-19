Yoon vows to work to upgrade S. Korea-China relations
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- Main opposition presidential contender Yoon Seok-youl said Friday he will work to further upgrade relations between South Korea and China if elected in March.
Yoon made the remark during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Seoul Xing Haiming at the People Power Party headquarters, noting that the two countries' ties go back 5,000 years and next year marks the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations.
"If I am elected, I will work for a further upgrade of South Korea-China relations," Yoon said. "I hope that the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations will serve as an opportunity to understand each other better and really grow closer."
Xing congratulated Yoon on his nomination as the PPP presidential candidate, recalling that when the two met previously while Yoon was prosecutor general, he had jokingly suggested that he run for president.
"The Chinese people have friendly feelings toward South Korea," the ambassador said. "You are famous in China. Very famous. I am here on behalf of many people."
The two noted their countries' large trade relationship and the recent difficulties South Korea experienced due to a shortage of Chinese exports of urea solution, a key material for diesel-powered vehicles.
"We are well aware of the Korean people's difficulties," Xing said. "I am confident that we will be able to resolve all issues through dialogue and communication."
Later, Lee Yang-soo, senior spokesperson for the PPP presidential election committee, told reporters that the two sides agreed to work together to resolve the crisis over urea solution in both countries.
When asked if the subject of THAAD, a U.S. anti-missile system denounced by China, came up during the talks, he said he would neither confirm nor deny it.
Yoon previously expressed a hard-line stance on the issue of THAAD, saying any decisions regarding its deployment to South Korea are a "sovereign matter."
The remark was seen as a possible swipe at China because Beijing has long opposed THAAD deployments in South Korea due to what it sees as a threat to its security interests.
China responded to the 2017 THAAD deployment to South Korea by staging a massive economic retaliation campaign against Seoul.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
