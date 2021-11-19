Cafes, restaurants to be banned from using disposable items under revised law
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- Cafes and restaurants will be banned from using disposable products at stores starting next year to reduce plastic waste spiking amid the pandemic, the environment ministry said Friday.
The ministry has recently put up an administrative notice that a revised law prohibiting the use of disposable items, such as paper cups and plastic straws, inside cafes, fast food chains and other restaurants will go into effect in January, or next month at the earliest.
The government had initially banned plastic use by law in August 2018 but added an enforcement decree to the law after COVID-19 broke out to temporarily allow the use of disposable items due to concerns over virus transmissions through multiuse items.
The ministry said the decree was recently deleted to deal with waste problems as the use of disposable products surged amid the pandemic.
Under the new revision, cafes and eateries could face fines according to the frequency of violation of the plastic-ban policy and the size of their stores.
