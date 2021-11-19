S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 19, 2021
All News 16:30 November 19, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.292 1.290 +0.2
2-year TB 1.761 1.759 +0.2
3-year TB 1.966 1.953 +1.3
10-year TB 2.372 2.338 +3.4
2-year MSB 1.811 1.798 +1.3
3-year CB (AA-) 2.513 2.501 +1.2
91-day CD 1.170 1.150 +2.0
(END)
