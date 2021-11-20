S. Korean stocks likely to trade in tight range next week on inflation woes
By Chung Joo-won
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks are likely to continue fluctuating in a tight range next week amid lingering uncertainties about inflation pressure.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,971.02 points Friday, slightly up from 2,968.8 points a week ago.
Stocks slumped from Tuesday to Thursday as strong economic indexes in the United States and China fanned concerns that accelerating inflation pressure may spur the Federal Reserve to hasten its timeline for raising the policy interest rates.
Analysts also expected that South Korea's central bank would most likely raise the key interest rate at its Nov. 25 monetary meeting.
Analysts said the inflation uncertainties are likely to continue weighing on the local stock market throughout next week.
"The local banks already have raised their interest rates (earlier than the BOK's rate decision,) and therefore the BOK may not strongly push to raise its policy rates (in the November meeting)," said NH Investment & Securities analyst Kim Young-hwan.
"Investors seem to be reacting more sensitively to the U.S. Treasury yields -- the inflation jitters are expected to continue (next week), unless the supply-chain bottleneck is visibly relieved," he added.
This week, foreign investors bought a net 231 billion won (US$195 million) worth of local stocks at the main bourse. Institutions purchased a net 75 billion won, while retail investors offloaded 353 billion won, during the cited period.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
BTS to perform 'My Universe' with Coldplay at AMAs
-
Police chief's initially secret Dokdo trip disclosed by mistake: officials
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
(URGENT) 2 Chinese, 7 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(2nd LD) 2 Chinese, 7 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hover over 3,000 for 3rd day
-
Netflix raises subscription fees in S. Korea amid controversies over network usage
-
2 Chinese, 7 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS