2 Chinese, 7 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS

All News 17:23 November 19, 2021

By Song Sang-ho and Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- Two Chinese and seven Russian military aircraft entered South Korea's air defense identification zone (KADIZ) without notice on Friday, prompting the country's Air Force to scramble its warplanes to the scene, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The jets separately entered the KADIZ northeast of South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo and moved out of it later, the JCS said, noting that none of them violated South Korea's territorial air.

Through a communication line, the Chinese authorities told the South Korean military that their aircraft staged a "routine" exercise.

South Korean officials said that the Chinese and Russian aircraft's entry into the KADIZ appear to be as part of their combined exercise, pointing out they need further analysis.

