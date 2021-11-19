Doosan Heavy to sell controlling stake in Doosan Engineering
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. said Friday that its board of directors has decided to hand over the managerial rights to its construction subsidiary Doosan Engineering & Construction Co. to The Zenith Holdings Co., an investment company.
The entity to be established by a consortium including Q Capital Partners, a local mid-sized financial company, will acquire a 54 percent stake in Doosan Engineering & Construction by buying the builder's 182 million new shares for 250 billion won (US$211 million), Doosan Heavy said in a regulatory filing.
Doosan Heavy will hold a 46 percent stake in its construction subsidiary, it said.
Doosan Heavy has been seeking to improve its financial footing since early last year by selling assets, including its stake in affiliates.
It sold a controlling stake in its construction equipment subsidiary Doosan Infracore Co. to Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. (HHIH) in August.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
Police chief's initially secret Dokdo trip disclosed by mistake: officials
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hover over 3,000 for 3rd day
-
S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
Lee narrows gap with Yoon to 1 percentage point in presidential race: survey
-
Netflix raises subscription fees in S. Korea amid controversies over network usage