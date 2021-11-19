Namyang Dairy signs conditional deal to sell controlling stake to Dayou Winia
SEOUL, Nov. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's No. 2 dairy company, Namyang Dairy Products Co., said Friday that its controlling shareholders -- Chairman Hong Won-sik and his family -- have signed a deal to sell the company's management rights and majority stake to mid-sized local business group Dayou Winia Group.
Namyang said the sale can go ahead only if it wins a legal dispute with local private equity fund Hahn & Company. But if Hahn & Company wins the dispute, Namyang would have to sell its majority stake to the private equity fund.
Details of the prices of the major stake sale and the date to finalize the deal were not available, Namyang said.
In late May, Hong and his family struck a deal with Hahn & Company to sell a 53 percent stake in Namyang Dairy Products for 310.7 billion won ($262.1 million).
The largest shareholders of the dairy firm did not conclude the deal on July 30, delaying the shareholders' meeting to approve the deal.
In August, Hahn & Company filed a lawsuit against Namyang Dairy Products to honor the contract.
In response to the lawsuit, Hong and his family informed Hahn & Company of the deal falling through on Sept. 1.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
BTS to perform 'My Universe' with Coldplay at AMAs
-
Police chief's initially secret Dokdo trip disclosed by mistake: officials
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hover over 3,000 for 3rd day
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
(URGENT) 2 Chinese, 7 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Netflix raises subscription fees in S. Korea amid controversies over network usage
-
Lee narrows gap with Yoon to 1 percentage point in presidential race: survey