Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 November 20, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 15/06 Cloudy 20
Incheon 13/06 Cloudy 20
Suwon 15/04 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 16/09 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 17/08 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 15/04 Sunny 20
Gangneung 19/10 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 17/09 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 19/08 Cloudy 20
Jeju 19/11 Cloudy 20
Daegu 19/07 Cloudy 20
Busan 20/10 Cloudy 20
(END)
