Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 20.
Korean-language dailies
-- Cyberspace sets another stage for presidential election campaign (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Biden says U.S. considering diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics (Kookmin Daily)
-- Biden says U.S. considering diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics (Donga Ilbo)
-- SMEs grappling with soaring raw material prices (Segye Times)
-- AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine less effective in creating antibodies compared with Pfizer's vaccine (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Health authorities double up efforts to secure hospital beds for COVID-19 patients (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- People embark on overseas trips to countries with travel bubbles (Hankyoreh)
-- Inflation adds burden on food expenses (Hankook Ilbo)
-- CJ eyes building content empire in Hollywood (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- U.S. tries to reshape supply chain less dependent on China (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
BTS to perform 'My Universe' with Coldplay at AMAs
-
Police chief's initially secret Dokdo trip disclosed by mistake: officials
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea's daily virus cases hit new record high amid relaxed virus curbs
-
(URGENT) 2 Chinese, 7 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hover over 3,000 for 3rd day
-
(2nd LD) 2 Chinese, 7 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Netflix raises subscription fees in S. Korea amid controversies over network usage
-
2 Chinese, 7 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS