Today in Korean history
Nov. 21
1972 -- A constitutional revision proposed by then President Park Chung-hee is adopted with 91.5 percent support in a national referendum. The Yushin (revitalizing reform) Constitution prolonged the dictatorial rule of Park, a former Army major general who seized power in a 1961 coup, until he was assassinated by his intelligence chief, Kim Jae-kyu, on Oct. 26, 1979.
1997 -- South Korea, hit hard by the Asian financial crisis, appeals to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for help in bailing out its economy. The IMF arranged a record US$58 billion bailout package for the country.
2003 -- The executive board members of the Korean Peninsula Energy Development Organization -- South Korea, the United States, Japan and the European Union -- decide to freeze a project to build two light-water reactors in North Korea for one year starting in December 2003, pending the resolution of tensions over the North's nuclear weapons program. The consortium was established in 1995 to supply the reactors in return for the North halting the program and eventually dismantling it.
2012 -- The number of foreign tourists visiting South Korea in 2012 surpasses 10 million amid a growing influx of Chinese and Japanese tourists. It was the first time the number topped the mark.
2016 -- The main opposition Democratic Party and two minor opposition parties decide to seek the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye over a corruption scandal surrounding her longtime friend, Choi Soon-sil. The National Assembly passed a motion to impeach Park in a 234-56 vote on Dec. 9. The Constitutional Court upheld the parliamentary impeachment of the former leader in a unanimous decision on March 10, 2017, immediately removing Park from office.
2018 -- South Korea announces it will close down a Japan-funded foundation set up to support domestic victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery. The move reflects the Moon Jae-in administration's decision to effectively discard a 2015 accord on "comfort women" issues between the neighboring countries clinched under the former government of conservative President Park Geun-hye.
(END)
